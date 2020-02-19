Nayatel Becomes First to Launch 10Gbps XG-PON in Pakistan

Few would remember that the first-ever broadband connection in Pakistan using DSL (Digital Subscriber Line) technology was installed in July 2002 in Islamabad by Micronet Broadband, that later converted to Nayatel in 2006, with the first-ever Fiber to the Home (FTTH) connection.

Known for its quality of service, a vast portfolio of Value Added Services and constant improvements based upon customer feedback (They finally launched Unlimited Packages in December 2019), Nayatel’s FTTH is currently available in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

This time around, Nayatel is ready to be named the first telecom company to launch XG-PON (10 GPON) in Pakistan.

What is XG-PON?

XG-PON is a technical name for FTTH that can provide 4 times faster internet speed than legacy GPON, thus delivering speeds up to 10,000 Mbps to users.

How XG-PON Can Make Lives Better?

Since 10,000 Mbps is usually not a requirement for home users, Nayatel can fulfill the requirements of large corporate organizations and facilitate the cellular operators across Pakistan by providing backbone connectivity at a very fast speed.

This can indirectly result in a better customer experience as far as 4G is concerned and can lay a solid infrastructure of 5G data services in the future.

Such technological advancements in the field of Information Technology are extremely necessary for Pakistan’s future. While digitalization is becoming the top priority for future advancements, this step taken by Nayatel can do wonders in the years to come.