Quetta Gladiators Told to Exclude Naseem Shah from Initial PSL Matches

The medical panel of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suggested Quetta Gladiators to rest teenage bowling sensation, Naseem Shah, for the first two matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Naseem Shah had sustained a rib injury during the first Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi earlier this month.

Although the medical team of the defending champions, Quetta Gladiators, has cleared the 17-year-old fast bowler, the 2-match rest advised by the PCB will see the pacer fit for the remainder of the tournament.

As it seems, Naseem Shah will miss the inaugural match of the PSL 5 against Islamabad United and second match against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

