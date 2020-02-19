Realme C3 Gets Another Camera & Fingerprint Sensor

Chinese phone maker Realme has released an improved variant of the recently released mid-ranger device, the C3. The enhanced model features an additional camera at the back and also a fingerprint sensor.

Other than the specifications mentioned before, the new Realme C3 comes with pretty much the same specifications as before. It comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD which has HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch that holds the front-facing camera.

On the inside, it features Mediatek’s gaming optimized Helio G70 chipset with a total of three memory configurations including 2GB/32GB, 3GB/32GB, and 4GB/64GB. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

There is now an additional 2-megapixel macro lens at the back for closeup shots alongside the 12MP main camera and the 2MP depth sensor lens we saw on the previous release. The front camera is a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens that can capture HDR photos and full HD videos at 30 FPS.

The battery compartment holds a massive 5000 mAh power cell that can act as a power bank to charge other devices. Unfortunately, it only comes with 10W fast charging meaning that the phone could take up to 2.5 hours to charge up.

The triple camera Realme C3 is set to go on sale on February 20 with a price tag of $120.