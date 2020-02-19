SCO Offers Cheapest Data Packages for PSL in AJK & Gilgit Baltistan

The fifth season of PSL 2020 is almost here, cricket fans from Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) can get ready for more enjoyment. Now enjoy the PSL 2020 cricket season with SCO 4G internet bundles.
The first-ever 3G/4G network in AJ&K and GB with the name SCOM offers the cheapest Data Packages for its valuable customers. SCO’s 3G/4G packages include Daily, Weekly, and Monthly bundles, as listed below:
How to Subscribe:
To subscribe to the package of your choice, dial *111# and follow the instructions.
Terms and Conditions:
- SCOM data package is available for all prepaid SCOM subscribers of AJ&K and GB.
- After prepaid expiry of Data Package, standard GPRS charges will be applicable.
- Data Packages cannot be utilized during International roaming.
- No Activation or Deactivation charges will apply.
- The offer will be re-subscribed automatically after 24 hours.
- Users who do not have sufficient balance will be unsubscribed automatically.
- Data packages are also available on Ufone roaming.