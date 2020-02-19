SCO Offers Cheapest Data Packages for PSL in AJK & Gilgit Baltistan

Posted 3 hours ago by Press Release

The fifth season of PSL 2020 is almost here, cricket fans from Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) can get ready for more enjoyment. Now enjoy the PSL 2020 cricket season with SCO 4G internet bundles.

The first-ever 3G/4G network in AJ&K and GB with the name SCOM offers the cheapest Data Packages for its valuable customers. SCO’s 3G/4G packages include Daily, Weekly, and Monthly bundles, as listed below:

How to Subscribe:

To subscribe to the package of your choice, dial *111# and follow the instructions.

Terms and Conditions:

  • SCOM data package is available for all prepaid SCOM subscribers of AJ&K and GB.
  • After prepaid expiry of Data Package, standard GPRS charges will be applicable.
  • Data Packages cannot be utilized during International roaming.
  • No Activation or Deactivation charges will apply.
  • The offer will be re-subscribed automatically after 24 hours.
  • Users who do not have sufficient balance will be unsubscribed automatically.
  • Data packages are also available on Ufone roaming.

Press Release

The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>