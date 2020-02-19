Ufone Celebrates its 19th Successful Year in Pakistan

Ufone celebrated 19 years of successful operations in Pakistan with the entire UFamily at Ufone Tower, Islamabad, and other offices across the country.

During the anniversary celebrations, employees and management vowed to serve their customers with complete dedication and leave no stone unturned in delivering the best.

President & CEO, PTCL-Ufone, Mr. Rashid Khan addressed the employees on this occasion at the head office and congratulated them for taking the Pakistani telecom operator to new heights. He stated that it is because of the persistent efforts of the entire team that the organization has been able to show tremendous growth over the years and has established itself as a people-friendly brand.

It is the power of Ufone’s employees that helps Ufone grow stronger every passing year and this theme was celebrated across Ufone offices in light of the anniversary celebrations.

As a brand, Ufone has focused on improving the lives of every Pakistani by ensuring seamless connectivity. The customer-first approach enables the organization to stand out and serve customers to the best of their abilities.

The journey for Ufone began 19 years ago but despite challenges the company stood firm and continued serving its customers with the same zeal. Through these years, Ufone has introduced many innovative products and services which have not only become game-changers in the telecom industry but have also empowered the common man.

Ufone prides itself in connecting people from all over the country with ease and without any hassles. The company has been at the forefront of disseminating high-quality services due to which it has become the preferred operator of Pakistanis across the country. According to recent PTA survey results, Ufone has the best voice services amongst all operators in Pakistan and is following the benchmark call connection time of 6.5 seconds.

Now as Ufone enters its 20th year, the goals are bigger and ambitions are stronger. The company aspires to expand its outreach into every corner of Pakistan and is diligently working towards improving customer experience.