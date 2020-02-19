With Hours to Go, PSL Fantasy League is Still ‘Coming Soon’

Pakistan Super League is a little over 24 hours away and die-hard cricket fans are still waiting for the official fantasy league page to go live.

A fantasy league allows fans to create their virtual teams using a fixed budget and change the combinations over the course of the actual sports event to earn points based on the performances of selected players. Winners are awarded cash and other prizes at the end of the event.

PCB’s official partner, Cricingif, a leading cricket website, is managing the official PSL 5 fantasy league. The page reads ‘coming soon’ with not much time left for the fantasy league lovers to finalize their teams.

In other sporting events, the fantasy leagues are usually live days before the scheduled starts of the events, therefore, the delay in PSL’s case this time around is incomprehensible.

You can follow PSL’s official fantasy league here.

