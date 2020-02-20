7 Tourist Attractions in Pakistan You Never Heard About

There’s only a handful of countries in the world that are blessed enough to boast as much natural beauty as Pakistan. There’s a little piece of heaven on earth in every single corner of our beautiful homeland which makes it a traveler’s paradise.

Fortunately, the world has started to recognize the country’s unfiltered beauty as well. Recently, Pakistan has been named the No. 1 tourist destination the world by the CN Traveller and among the top 10 ‘Under the Radar’ travel destinations in the world by Forbes.

With that said, it is often noticed that the areas that get the most love among all Pakistani tourist attractions, are the northern areas. Every year, around the summer holidays, thousands of people flock to KP and Kashmir region and experience the wonderful weather while enjoying the enthralling views. Amidst all the appreciation for the northern regions, we tend to miss out on some of the most amazing tourist attractions in mainland Pakistan.

With that in mind, here are the 7 less appreciated gems of Pakistani Tourism that ought to be explored in 2020:

Nandana Fort

Situated on the eastern hill-crest of the Khewra salt range near Pind Dadan Khan, Punjab, the ruins of Nandana fort are not only a sight worth seeing, but are also the bearer of great historic significance.

The fort worked under the kingship of Hindu Shahi rulers till the early 11th century, however, shortly thereafter, the Hindu Shahis’ were overthrown by Mehmood Ghaznavi.

It was also the area where one of the renowned Fathers of Earth-Sciences, Al-Biruni, used to carry out his calculations of the earth’s circumference. The place is also laced with scenic views and has a wonderful, serene environment, making it one of the best places to visit for exploration enthusiasts.

Ramkot Fort

Ramkot fort is another one of the lost treasures of the Pakistani tourist attractions. Situated amid the Jhelum river waters near Mangla and Saikh Village alongside Dadyal town in Azad Kashmir, the fort is only accessible via boat and the journey takes about 20 to 30 minutes.

As per a book written by the geologist Frederick Drew, the fort was built by the Ghakhars, a clan native to the Potohar region that ruled under the kingship of Zaheer-ud-Din Babar. The fort is perhaps one of the most scenic places in the region, standing on a small hillcrest surrounded by the beautiful blue Jhelum river.

Chhappar Darband Road

Suppose you’re a bike excursion enthusiast and you want to go to a riding spot that offers peace and beauty in spades and has no signs of urbanization or social activity what so ever. You start off from somewhere in the twin cities, make your way from Hasan Abdal to the Haripur city. After clearing the city and the Khalabat township, about 10-15 kilometers later, you find yourself on the most amazing, twisty, windy countryside road that has hills on one side and the view of the beautiful Tarbela Lake on the other.

That place would be the Chhappar Darband Road. Devoid of any development or any population nearby, Chhappar Darband Road is a beautiful avenue if you’re looking for a serene riding experience.

Makli Hill Necropolis

The most amazing thing about Pakistani tourism is that it has something for everyone from adventure junkies to archeological explorers.

Makli Hill is one of the most coveted treats for the latter. Situated just 10 kilometers from the city of Thattha, Makli Necropolis is one of the largest funerary venues in the entire world.

The area is the final resting place of various scholars, Sufis and royal emperors. The number of funerary shrines ranges between 500,000 and 1 million that were made from 14th till 18th century.

Gorakh Hills

Known among the natives as the ‘Murree of Sindh’ Gorakh hills is a unique spot situated near Dadu city. The uniqueness of the area is derived by its uncharacteristic nature.

Sindh is generally known to be a warm region. Whereas Gorakh Hills are known to reach sub-zero temperatures, especially during the winter season. The place also offers a wonderful view of the vast plains and the clear sky with no major civilization around, making for an amazingly peaceful environment.

The place is especially well-known to have the most amazing ambiance for a night-time bonfire. Although the place is known among the locals, it is yet still to be explored by the rest of us.

Neela Wahn

In the outskirts of Chakwal, lies a wonderful pond filled with pure blue spring water that can breathe a new life into the visitors. Situated in Kalar Kahar region, which is a picturesque place itself, Neela Wahn is a small village that features the most amazing freshwater ponds that are a coveted prize for many a locals, especially in the summer season.

The beautiful scenery coupled with the fresh crystal clear water, make Neela Wahn a perfect getaway spot for a brief excursion.

Hingol National Park

Situated alongside the Makran coast, Hingol National Park is a location full of landscapes that seem incomprehensibly amazing. Although the place doesn’t have any signs of greenery about the place, the unconventional architecture of the mountains, the famous Kund Malir Beach, the Princess of Hope and the great sphinx are just some of the views that refresh your faith in the almighty.

Given that in terms of sheer majesty, even the most mesmerizing places around the world fade in comparison, the Hingol National Park doesn’t nearly get as much love and appreciation as it deserves.

In terms of the sheer variety of landscapes and sceneries, Pakistan is undoubtedly one of the most precious pieces of land on God’s green earth. From the borders to the coasts, every inch of our homeland is a screaming testimony of the natural beauty. For anyone who wishes to be absolutely flabbergasted by nature’s true lure, exploring Pakistan is an experience that is not to be missed.