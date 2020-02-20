Bookme.pk Launches Pakistan’s Fastest Inter-City Delivery Service 

As per the information shared recently by the Ministry of Communications, the postal delivery service in Pakistan is worth more than $34.2 Billion with an annual estimated growth of 18%.

Furthermore, there has been an explosive growth in recent years especially due to the increase in traffic and congestion in big cities across the country, high premium being charged by existing express delivery services and the non-availability of delivery services during weekends, customers are now looking for low-cost and faster alternatives.

Bookme.pk has recently launched the country’s fastest on-demand inter-city delivery service for its existing customer base of over 4.5 Million as well as new members who would like to avail and enjoy the exciting deals and services being offered, across the country.

Instead of standing in long queues to hand over parcels to existing courier services, customers can simply book inter-city deliveries from the convenience of their homes on Bookme.pk’s mobile app, pay online and instantly receive a notification as a nearby rider is auto-assigned to pick up his/her parcel from their pin location.

Moreover, customers can track their parcels on Bookme.pk’s app in real-time until it’s delivered at the drop-off location in the second city. The entire delivery process between Lahore & Islamabad route takes merely 6 hours to complete, which is by far the fastest delivery service currently offered by any courier company in the country.

Not only that, Bookme.pk customers will now be able to book deliveries 24x7x365 rather than being restricted to fixed timings during weekdays as local courier services only operate from 9am till 9pm. Additionally, Bookme.pk customers can send deliveries on weekends & holidays as per their convenience & availability.

To top it off, Bookme.pk is charging the lowest possible fares charged by leading courier companies in the country. The entire delivery booking process is completely digital & seamless with no cash handling involved.

Bookme.pk is bridging the gap in the market & disrupting the entire courier service industry in Pakistan through its cutting edge technology enabling a seamless & smooth delivery process. As of now, Bookme.pk is launching its delivery service in Lahore & Islamabad, with rigorous plans for expansion.

Bookme.pk is Pakistan’s first & largest e-ticketing platform with over 4.5M customer base across the country. Bookme.pk has digitized & aggregated 25+ bus transport companies, 270+ airlines, & 20+ cinemas on its platform. Moreover, Bookme.pk has integrated with 20+ API partners including leading e-commerce platforms, 15+ banks (HBL, Meezan Bank, Askari Bank, Alfalah, etc.) & 2 telcos (JazzCash & Easypaisa) for the provision & enablement of e-ticketing services.