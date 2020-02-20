Breaking: Umar Akmal Banned From PSL 2020

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended hard-hitting middle-order batsman, Umar Akmal, just before the start of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

As per local media reports, Umar was suspended for violating the players’ code of conduct during a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Lahore, earlier this month. However, inside sources say that the 29-year-old has been suspended under PCB’s anti-corruption code.

He will remain banned from taking part in any cricket-related activities until the ongoing investigation by the anti-corruption unit is finalized.

His absence will hurt the defending champions Quetta Gladiators who face Islamabad United in the opening game of the PSL 5 tonight at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The latest developments have forced them to reconsider their batting order as Umar was key to their middle-order strength. The board has, however, allowed the franchise to pick an alternative player to replace junior Akmal in the squad. The replacement has not been announced yet.