Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies Launches Its Advisory Board

February 18 marked an important milestone in the history of the Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies (IIPS) in Islamabad. IIPS is a think tank that will drive research & policymaking through collaboration between government, academia & private sector, focusing on multiple areas of opportunity for the economic & social development of Pakistan.

The vision of the institute extends to the development and promulgation of a comprehensive vision for #Pakistan2030.

On one hand, IIPS will drive technology innovation through the launch of the first Innovation Lab working on AI and Blockchain. The Lab will be based in the National Science & Technology Park at NUST in Islamabad.

In addition, the institute will also focus on Program Management in the research and mapping of opportunities in diverse sectors, working in close collaboration with academics and the student talent bank at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

To move towards the achievement of the vision for 2030, this year the institute will focus on identifying and implementing ways to boost Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country. Foreign exchange is an immediate need of the country, and IIPS will develop and execute initiatives such as RE2020, Pakistan’s largest real estate investment forum directed to both Pakistani diaspora and overseas investors, with the objective of increasing FDIs by $10 billion in the next 18 months.

We are deeply honored that Lt. Gen. Muhammad Haroon Aslam (Retd.) has accepted and taken on the mantle of President of the Advisory Board of the Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies, working closely with the Chairman of IIPS, Mr. Shafiq Akbar.

The Institute has received a lifetime endowment from Mr. Akbar to allow the unfettered pursuit and delivery of strategic initiatives in the areas mentioned above, for the betterment and development of Pakistan.

The President and Chairman of Iqbal Institute welcomed the following honorable members to the IIPS Advisory Board: Mr. Tariq Ikram, Dr. Asif Naqvi, RA Saleem Akhtar (Retd), Dr. Shujat Ali, Mr. Khurram Farid Bargatt, Dr. Zafar Qadir & AVM Sohail Ahmad (Retd).