Karachi Kings Reveal Official Jersey in a Glamorous Event [Pictures]

It is the inaugural day of the 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and we have now seen the official kit of Karachi Kings.

The franchise revealed its official jersey in a team welcoming event last night. In addition to the players, a number of celebrities, politicians, team management and owners also attended the event.

ALSO READ

Here’s Why PSL is the Toughest Tournament According to England Players

This is the official kit of Karachi Kings for PSL 2020:

Prominent anchor, Waseem Badami, was the host for the night which provided plenty of entertainment as Asim Azhar and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed before the audience.

Here are some of the pictures from Karachi Kings’ team launch event:

The official anthem for Karachi Kings was also revealed as pop singer, Asim Azhar performed it on stage.

Stay up to date with the latest news and updates with ProPakistani’s PSL 2020 coverage.