Match 1: Quetta Gladiators & Islamabad United Look to Set the Tone For PSL 2020

The Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fifth edition is only a few hours away and the fans are eagerly waiting for the opening match. Before that, a glamorous opening ceremony is also salted for cricket lovers.

The opening ceremony will kick off at 6:45 pm and it will last for about an hour. The match will begin after the conclusion of the opening festivities at 9:00 pm.

Fittingly, the opening clash is between defending champions, Quetta Gladiators, and two-times champions, Islamabad United. Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead Gladiators whereas young leg-spinner, Shadab Khan will captain United.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s clash which will set the tone for the remainder of the tournament:

Match Details

Date Thursday, 20th February 2020 Time 09:00 pm PST Venue National Stadium Karachi

Head-to-Head

Considered two of the most successful teams in the competition, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United are evenly matched sides, both on paper and on the field. In the 9 matches, they have played so far, Gladiators have won 5 whereas United emerged victorious on 4 occasions.

Possible XI

Islamabad United:

Luke Ronchi (WK), Colin Ingram, Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Phil Salt, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed, Rumman Raees

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmad Shahzad, Sarfraz Ahmed (C, WK), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Aarish Khan, Sohail Khan

Players to Lookout For

Islamabad United:

Akif Javed, Islamabad United’s emerging pick, has already made waves during the domestic T20 cup, for his top-quality left-arm fast bowling. Asif Ali has been a mainstay of United’s batting line-up in recent years and his contribution down the order will be crucial to their chances.

Quetta Gladiators:



World Cup winner, Jason Roy, and his opening partner, Shane Watson, have the ability to dismantle any bowling attack and the opposition would look to get them out cheaply.

Which team do you think will win today’s clash? Let us know in the comments.

