Nigeria Will Get 1st Batch of JF-17 Thunder’s from Pakistan This Year

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is set to deliver the first batch of JF-17 Thunder multirole fighter aircraft to Nigeria later this year.

The confirmation came from the Chief of Air Staff of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The NAF chief said that they will receive the supply by November 2020, without specifying the number of aircraft.

JF-17 Thunder is the joint production of China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC). The multirole fighter jet can be used in activities like interception, ground attack, anti-ship, and aerial reconnaissance.

The country’s president had allocated $61 million for Nigerian Air Force’s JF-17 program in 2016 and 17.

The country wants to complete the purchase of multiple aircraft in phases to ease off the burden from its economy.

The Nigerian Air Force is expected to use these aircraft in its operations against armed bandit groups, Boko Haram and other insurgent groups in the north of the country.

Note that Pakistan has already sold four JF-17 to India’s neighboring country, Myanmar, last year.

The country aims to expand its aircraft market to Malaysia, Azerbaijan and other African countries.