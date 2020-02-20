PSL 2020 Opening Ceremony in Pictures and Videos

A star-studded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 opening ceremony took place earlier today at National Stadium Karachi. Renowned host, Fakhre Alam hosted the colorful opening ceremony, igniting the passion of the Pakistani fans.

Celebrities such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Aima Baig, Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch mesmerized the audience with their scintillating performances.

Haroon, Asim Azhar, Arif Lohar, and Ali Azmat performed the official PSL 2020 anthem in front of an electric crowd, as people turned up in huge numbers to witness the glamorous opening ceremony.

The performances were complimented by a fireworks show. Below are some of the pictures and videos from the PSL 2020 opening ceremony:

Note: We’ll keep adding more videos and photos.