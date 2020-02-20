Quetta Gladiators Complete Schedule and Squad for PSL 2020

Having won the 4th edition of the tournament, the defending champions, Quetta Gladiators, will be looking to continue their golden run in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) this year as well. For your convenience, we have compiled Quetta Gladiators’ complete schedule and squad for the 5th edition of PSL.

Although they have suffered a blow in the form of Umar Akmal’s ban due to breach of PCB’s anti-corruption code of conduct, Gladiators still have one of the strongest teams. Their top order is particularly destructive with the likes of Jason Roy, Ahmad Shahzad, and Shane Watson and a strong bowling unit led by teenage pacers, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

Quetta Gladiators Full Schedule for PSL 2020

Here’s the complete schedule for Quetta Gladiators:

Day/Date Fixture Time Venue Thursday 20th February Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United 7:oo pm National Stadium Karachi Saturday 22nd February Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi 2:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Sunday 23rd February Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators 2:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Thursday 27th February Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Saturday 29th February Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators 2:00 pm Multan Cricket Stadium Tuesday 3rd March Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Thursday 5th March Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Saturday 7th Match Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Wednesday 11th March Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Sunday 15th March Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm National Stadium Karachi

Venue-wise Matches

Here’s the list of matches that Quetta Gladiators will play at each venue. Since the Gladiators don’t have a home ground this season, they will play most of their matches at National Stadium Karachi.

Team Gaddafi Stadium Lahore National Stadium Karachi Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Multan Cricket Stadium Quetta Gladiators 3 4 2 1

Quetta Gladiators Full Squad for PSL 2020

Like previous editions, the Sarfaraz-led franchise has yet again compiled a very balanced squad. Hard-hitting batsmen and lethal pacers, combined with the leadership qualities of Sarfaraz Ahmed, will provide Quetta a good chance to defend the title.

Here’s the squad:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)

Ahmed Shehzad

Ahsan Ali

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Naseem Shah

Umar Akmal

Abdul Nasir

Sohail Khan

Khurram Manzoor

Aarish Ali

Azam Khan

Ben Cutting

Tymal Mills

Jason Roy

Fawad Ahmed

Shane Watson

Keemo Paul/Zahid Mahmood

The opening match is scheduled between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on 20th February 2020 at National Stadium Karachi after a glamorous opening ceremony.

Stay up to date with the latest news and updates with ProPakistani’s PSL 2020 coverage.