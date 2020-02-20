Telenor Brings PSL to Your Fingertips With Goonj TV

Telenor Pakistan is improving the TV viewership experience for its audience with Goonj, a mobile app that provides live and video-on-demand (VoD) streaming services featuring some of the most prominent channels. Most important of all, Goonj will be live streaming all PSL-V matches.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is one of the most anticipated cricket series in the country with thousands rushing to the stadiums to witness their favorite team set the stage alight with their performances. Millions of other viewers enjoy the matches at home or with a group of friends at various locations.

This year, the tournament is being held in Pakistan and Telenor Pakistan is offering cricket enthusiasts the opportunity to stream each match while ensuring a quality experience through Goonj. Besides an Android application, people can watch the matches live on the Goonj TV website at Rs. 5.99/day.

Sardar Mohammad Abubakr, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer Telenor Pakistan, shed light on how the focus is shifting from TV to streaming services.

Customers today demand convenience and their wish is our command. We recognize cricket as our national passion and we are hence live streaming PSL–V on Goonj TV app and Goonj tv webpage. We are committed to providing even better live TV and content experiences to our customers!

Goonj TV is a premium television and VoD app offering users HD quality viewing experience. The platform has more than 25 top channels catering to news, drama, kids, sports, music, and movies. Leading broadcasts like Geo, Dunya, Express, Samaa, Dawn, Aap, CNN and KTN News are all available on the application.

Goonj also offers a host of other features like breaking news notifications, search to find what you’re looking for, ability to follow your favorite anchors, programs, and topics, customized video feed based on your interests and specially curated top news stories. It costs just PKR 8/day for live channels, while VoD is free of cost.