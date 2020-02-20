This Pakistani Student Promises to Bring Real Change at King’s College London

A Pakistani female student from Islamabad has launched an innovative campaign for the elections of Vice President Activities and Development at London’s King’s College.

Mina Rana, currently a student of Medical Law at King’s College, wants to redefine the university’s relationship with its students through a comprehensive campaign.

Rana, who is also a legal consultant for the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars as her LinkedIn profile suggests, aims to build an overall cohesive environment to counter prevailing Islamophobia in the UK.

Mina wants to revolutionize the students’ experience at the varsity through various student-friendly initiatives. Some of her election promises include gender and religious diversity, better mental health facilities for students, and a free university shuttle service to connect all four campuses.

I am contesting the elections for Vice President Activities and Development to represent Pakistan and show the world what Pakistani women can do when they are given equal opportunities.

She believes that steps like a free shuttle service will massively improve student engagement at the King’s College.

But her main focus is on students’ mental well-being. According to her, students at the varsity have to wait as long as ten weeks to get mental health support, something she wants to change permanently.

If elected, I will enable final year psychology students to support those suffering from mental health problems so that a friendly environment is created for students without incurring any extra burden on the university and also ensure shorter waiting times to see a counselor.

Moreover, she is also lobbying to ensure an hour-long Jummah break, availability of non-alcoholic options at the cafeteria, and promotion of interfaith harmony among students.

Mina’s election campaign goes by the slogan:

She should run ’cause she’s the one.

With these goals, she has already garnered support from various student societies of the university including, Pakistan Society, Italian Society, India Society, Indo-Pak Development Society, and the Feminist Society.