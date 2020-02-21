Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is Launching Its First Franchise in Pakistan

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is ready to launch its first franchise in Pakistan, with their first location expected to open in Lahore later this year.

The representatives, Azam Bhatti and Mazhar Zaidi, from the A.J. Corporation inked their master franchise agreement with Dickey’s to develop the country’s first American-based barbecue franchise and bring true, Texas-style barbecue to Pakistan.

“Having had the opportunity to learn about the A.J. Corporation, sit and converse with Azam Bhatti, the founder, as well as visit Pakistan with our partner Mazhar Zaidi, our brand is in solid hands as we begin our journey in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Jim Perkins, Vice President of International Development for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

Since opening their first overseas locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2018, this new deal now marks the 6th international location for the Dallas-based franchise.

According to the details, A.J. Corporation has acquired full franchising rights for Pakistan that includes a total development of 20 stores spread out over the next 10 years and plans to offer a variety of menu items, delivery and catering options at their first location.

“We have a love for barbecue, because of its unique taste and we are excited to introduce Pakistan to Dickey’s Legit Texas Barbecue,” says Azam Bhatti, founder of the A.J. Corporation.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a family-owned American barbecue restaurant chain based in Dallas, Texas. and is a subsidiary of Dickey’s Capital Group. It is the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. All of their barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood-burning pit.

The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked types of meat and wholesome sides. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states.