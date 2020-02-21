Each PSL Match Will No Longer Cause Damages of Rs. 23 Billion to the Locals

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has lauded the government’s decision not to shut down businesses during the match days of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Earlier this week, members of LCCI had claimed that the government’s decision to shut down Liberty market and other businesses adjoining Gaddafi Stadium would cost the city more than Rs. 23 billion every day.

President of LCCI, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, said in a press briefing:

It is a great moment for the business community as international cricket, trade, and economic activities have resumed and would continue parallel.

Vice-President of LCCI, Zahid Ahmed, stated:

It is not only a big favor to the business community but also to the local and foreigner cricket fans who love shopping at Liberty Market whenever they come to witness match at Gaddafi Stadium.

LCCI members said the new security scheme by the law enforcement agencies would save the business community from incurring significant losses during PSL.

LCCI has pledged maximum cooperation with both the government and security forces during the PSL tournament.