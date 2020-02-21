Movie Based on Wasim Akram’s Life Announced During PSL Opening Ceremony

As the epic PSL opening ceremony for 2020 has unfolded but there was more than just one thing that left the crowds in high spirits; Wasim Akram’s biopic titled “Akram: An Era” was also announced yesterday.

The opening ceremony took place on February 20, 2020 at the National Stadium in Karachi followed by a special announcement featuring Wasim Akram. The Homeric story is reported to go on floors at the end of this year and the makers are yet to issue a release date.

Much of the star cast is in talks with the script already locked. “Akram: An Era” will be produced under the banners of “502 Productions” and “Pomelo Films” with Executive Producers Addeel Niazi and Arsalan H. Shah.

Niazi will be steering the ship as Director of the project.

This genre of movies is certainly not new to the audiences of Pakistan or even across the globe with much critical, and commercial success in recent years.

Former Cricketer and Sultan of Swing elaborated on his thoughts.

The fact that films are being made on cricket and, more importantly, sports stars is not only a good sign for the film industry but for the sport as well. Movies are a unique portal to engage a whole new generation, I am looking forward to participating in the production and cannot wait to see how this pans out.

The movie is said to not only highlight Wasim Akram’s many accomplishments but also indulge in his personal life and endeavours outside the stadium.

Whilst cricket enthusiasts are waiting to see Sultan of Swing’s story unravel, many are eager to witness cast selection particularly for Wasim Akram, Huma Akram and Shaniera Akram.

Executive Producer and Director Addeel Niazi understands the uncertainties involved in a project that finds its root both in passion and profession. He explained,

Wasim Akram is to date one of the legendary names in the cricketing world, and having the opportunity to project his journey on-screen to his fans is as thrilling as it is nerve-wracking. We hope that we can do justice to his story. I have found the kind of people who feel equally devoted to the script and together I am certain we will create something whimsical whilst inspirational.

Akram: An Era is currently in its preliminary stages of pre-filming and the production houses will be commencing with auditions and screen tests soon after PSL 2020, only time will tell if 502 Productions and Pomelo Films have found the face and presence that can match the icon that is Wasim Akram.