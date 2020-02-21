Pakistan to Get Its First Car Industry Standards Authority

Posted 1 hour ago by Hasan Saeed

The local auto industry has come under heavy fire for the quality of its cars, lack of safety features and the exorbitant prices.

The matter was also taken up in the Senate recently where there was talk of improving standards through a framework that would lay out the requirements. Now it seems, the plan is gathering some steam with Federal Minister Fawad Hussain tweeting that the process to boost the quality and improve standards has already begun.

The first industries to see this were the Food and Electronics sector, now the focus has shifted towards the local car industry.

The plan to improve standards in the industry is in motion as a meeting has been called for 26th February with all stakeholders being invited including All Pakistan Automobiles Association and others.

This is a welcome development and hopefully, the framework will be implemented rapidly.

