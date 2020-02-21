Match 2: Revamped Karachi Kings Hoping for a Power Show Against Peshawar Zalmi

After a close contest on an opening day, it will be a double-header today with Karachi Kings taking on Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium Karachi in the first match. The second match is scheduled in Lahore between the home side, Lahore Qalandars, and Multan Sultans.

ALSO READ

Match 1: Clinical Quetta Gladiators Finish Things Off in Style For First Win in PSL 2020

Here’s all you need to know about PSL’s match 2: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi.

Match Details

There has been a slight change in match timings on Fridays due to Jummah prayers. The first match will start at 3:00 pm whereas the second will begin at 8:00 pm.

Date Friday, 21st February 2020 Time 03:00 pm PST Venue National Stadium Karachi

Head-to-Head

Peshawar Zalmi are clear favorites when it comes to head-to-head results with Karachi Kings winning only 2 out of 10 matches played between the teams so far. Kings, however, have a power-packed batting line-up and they will be looking to improve the head-to-head record.

Possible XI

Karachi Kings:

Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Imad Wasim (C), Chris Jordan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell McClenaghan

Peshawar Zalmi:

Tom Banton, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (WK), Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (C), Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir Khan

Players to Lookout For

Karachi Kings:

Sharjeel Khan is all set to make his PSL comeback and all eyes will be on him. It remains to be seen how he performs after a ban which kept him out of competitive cricket for a long time.

Peshawar Zalmi:



Tom Banton has become a huge star in the last year or so. He was Babar Azam’s opening partner at Somerset where the Pakistani fans noticed him. He has since played for England and Brisbane Heats alongside AB de Villiers and Chris Lynn in the Big Bash League.

Which team do you think will win today? Let us know in the comments.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL schedule here.