PIA Aircraft Barely Avoids Accident After Equipment Failure Before Landing

While the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) claims to have improved its services significantly under the new administration, there have been quite a lot of incidents which show things differently.

In another close shave, a passenger aircraft has escaped an accident at Sukkur Airport after its emergency door opened during landing. Passengers on board the PIA flight PK631, headed from Islamabad to Sukkur, started panicking fearing a possible crash.

ALSO READ

Chartered Airline to Begin Flights Between Karachi and Gwadar

The pilot, however, managed to land the aircraft safely without an accident. No passenger or staff was hurt during the fiasco.

According to the reports, the airport authorities have launched an inquiry into the matter after officially confirming the incident.

ALSO READ

Civil Aviation Authority Returns Jewelry Bag Worth Rs. 2 Million to Passenger

The PIA administration needs to prevent such incidents to win over the trust of the people as more and more passengers are opting for other airlines for their domestic and international flights.

What are your thoughts on the incident? Let us know in the comments.