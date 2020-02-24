Realme Goes All Out With X50 Pro 5G Featuring Snapdragon 865 & 65W Fast Charging

Realme is expanding its flagship lineup with the addition of the X50 Pro 5G, which is a higher-end model of the X50 5G released last month. The X50 Pro is the Chinese company’s second 5G phone and the first to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 90Hz display, and LPDDR5 RAM alongside UFS 3.0.
Design and Display
The display is a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass 5 for scratch protection and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It has minimal side bezels, a thicker bottom bezel, and a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout in the top left corner for the dual front-facing camera. The in-display fingerprint sensor is able to unlock the device in just 0.27 seconds.
The back has a quad-camera setup in a vertical layout next to an LED flash.
Internals and Storage
The X50 Pro 5G features Qualcomm’s 7nm flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865. It has an octa-core processor that comprises of a single core clocked at 2.84 GHz, 3 cores at 2.42 GHz, and 4 cores at 1.8GHz. The chipset is coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The storage has a read speed of 760 MB/s and a write speed of up to 1900 MB/s.
Cameras
The primary camera setup consists of a 64 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor that normally takes 16MP photos but combines them using 4 to 1 pixel binning. The main camera is accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for the bokeh effect.
The dual front-facing camera setup is a combination of a 32-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens.
Battery and Pricing
The 4200 mAh battery in the phone is equipped with class-leading 65W fast charging that is able to charge the power cell from 0 to 100% in just 32 minutes. A compatible charger is included in the retail box.
The Realme X50 Pro 5G is currently going for $810 for the 12GB/256GB version and will cost $648 for the base 8GB+128GB configuration.
Realme X50 Pro 5G Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- CPU: Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
- GPU: Adreno 650
- OS: Android 10.0; realme UI 1.0
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.44″ Super AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 409 PPI,
- Memory:
- RAM: 8GB/12GB (expected)
- Internal: 128GB/256 GB
- Card slot: no
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide)
12 MP, f/2.5 (telephoto), 2x optical zoom,
8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide)
2 MP B/W, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front (Dual): 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide)
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
- Rear (Quad): 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide)
- Colors: Moss Green, Rust Red
- Battery: 4200 mAh, 65W fast charging
- Price: $648 (8GB/128GB), $810 (12GB/256GB)
yar main na mom ko phone la ker dena hai 20k main koi achi option batao
yar tecno camon 12 air
lalo kamal ka phone hai aur ram bhe 4bg hai