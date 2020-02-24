Saudi Arabia Introduces Visa on Arrival for Pakistanis

Saudi Arabian government has announced visa on arrival facility for Pakistani passport holders.

The new multiple entry visa will be valid for one year and travelers can stay up to 90 days in the Middle Eastern state.

Travelers can avail the visa on arrival facility at any international airport in the Saudi Kingdom.

Although travelers with the new visa stamped on their passports will be allowed to perform Umrah, they will not be allowed by the government to perform Hajj.

In order to avail visa on arrival facility, first-time visitors are required to fly on Saudi-based airlines such as Saudi Airlines, Flynas, or Flydeal. After that, travelers can use any other airline to fly to Saudi Arabia.

Travelers will have to pay 440 Saudi Riyals through credit card for availing the visit visa as cash is not accepted.

An immigration officer at the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah revealed that it only takes about 15 minutes to process a visa on arrival application if the traveler has a valid passport and credit card.

Besides, travelers with a valid US, UK or Schengen visa can also get visa on arrival.

Via: The News