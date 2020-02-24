Sony Xperia 10 II Features a Much Bigger Battery & Flagship Design

Alongside the Xperia 1 II flagship that took the spotlight at Sony’s recent launch event, the company also launched a more affordable option, the Xperia 10 II.

The Xperia 10 II is a mid-range device featuring the Snapdragon 665 SoC, a 4GB/128GB memory configuration, a triple camera setup, and the highest battery capacity a Sony mid-ranger has ever had.

Design and Display

This mid-range device accompanying the Xperia 1 II flagship at the launch event sports a typical Xperia-midrange aesthetic. The triple sensor rear camera is vertically stacked on the top left. The rest of the body is clean, sleek and angular. The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and will be sold in white and black colors.

It is built around a 6-inch, Full HD OLED panel with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a thick forehead and chin bezels as well.

Internals

As far as the internals are concerned, the smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chipset at the helm topped with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. The smartphone also comes with an audio jack, LDAC support, and DSEE HX Digital Sound Enhancement Engine.

Cameras

Camera-wise, the smartphone comes with a triple sensor rear camera with a 12 MP main sensor, accompanied by a 52mm 8MP sensor, and a 16mm 8MP sensor. For selfies, it has an 8 MP single sensor at the front.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 3600mAh battery, which is a major upgrade compared to 2870 mAh on last year’s model. As far as pricing details are concerned, they are still under wraps. The smartphone will start shipping late spring 2020.

Sony Xperia 10 II Specifications