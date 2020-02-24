Vivo to Show Off its Futuristic Concept Phone This Week

Vivo has been using its Apex concept phone lineup as a tech showcase for the past two years and they’re planning to do so again in just a few days. They had originally planned to unveil this concept phone at the MWC 2020 event, but since the exhibition got canceled, they have now rescheduled their press event to February 28.

The Chinese company has shared a few teaser images for the Apex 2020 concept phone to stir some hype for the upcoming device.

The teaser poster for the phone gives us a decent look at the front and back of the device. The front of the phone is rumored to have a 6.45-inch display with extremely curved edges on the sides that will bend 120 degrees. This display will have a 120Hz screen refresh rate and will feature next-generation pressure-sensitive on-screen buttons.

The back appears to have a circular camera cutout that holds a periscope lens at the top. This lens is rumored to feature 7.5x optical zoom, whereas the circular camera down below is expected to be a 48-megapixel lens with enhanced optical image stabilization.

That is about the extent of what rumors have revealed so far, but we will update this space as soon as more is revealed. The Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Smartphone will make its debut at an online-only event on February 28.