Another Streaming Service Gets Rights to Broadcast PSL in India

Sports Tiger, an Indian sports streaming application, has acquired the live streaming rights for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Earlier this month, Indian fantasy sports platform, MyTeam 11, launched Sports Tiger.

Sports Tiger is offering live streaming and highlights of different sports including cricket, football, and tennis.

On acquiring PSL live streaming rights, Sports Tiger’s co-founder and CEO, Vinit Godhara, said:

This is the beginning of what is going to be an exciting journey for us with the hope of making Sports Tiger a one-stop destination for every sports aficionado in this country with more live-action, news and live scores on the offering. Our constant effort is to provide more engaging and interesting content to sports lovers and this is just a start.