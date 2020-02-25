Honor’s Overpriced Magic Earbuds Lack Essential Features

Today, Huawei’s subsidiary Honor announced a whole slew of devices, including their new set of true-wireless headphones: The Honor Magic Earbuds. The earbuds are by far the best looking AirPods clone and also come in a nice teal color.

Design

The Honor Magic Earbuds come in a capsule-like casing, and earbuds themselves look a lot like the generation one Apple AirPods. The only difference is rubber tips for added comfort and better passive noise cancellation. They will be sold in Pearl White and Robin Egg Blue colors.

Each earbud weighs just 5.4 grams, while the charging case weighs 51 grams.

Other specifications

The headphones are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 and support A2DP 1.3, HFP 1.6, and AVRCP 1.5. On top of this, they come with 10mm drivers that, according to the manufacturer, will offer a full, crisp sound.

Each earbud has three microphones that enable in-call noise canceling. Hence, while talking to someone, the user’s voice will be clear, while background noises will be reduced. However, there is no ANC (active voice cancellation) for listening to music.

Other than this, the Magic Earbuds also come with features like rapid and instant pairing with devices running EMUI 10. They automatically pause or play media when they are taken out or placed in the ear, and they also come with touch controls for play/pause/next.

Unfortunately, the Honor Magic Earbuds do not have any kind of water-resistance, which is a huge let-down considering the near-premium price point.

Battery and pricing

As far as the battery is concerned, each earbud is equipped with a 37 mAh battery while the charging case comes with a 410 mAh unit.

According to Honor, each earbud on its own provides three and a half hours of non-stop music playback, in combination with the case, this is bumped up to 13 hours.

The earbuds will be available for sale in April and will start at €129 (~$140).