INER-Z Unveils “Made in Pakistan” Electric Bikes, Car & Rickshaws at PAS-2020

At the recently concluded Pakistan Auto Show 2020 (PAS-20), people thronged to the various pavilions as both the local and international automotive industry giants showcased their products.

From Hyundai introducing its Tuscon and BAIC showcasing its upcoming cars but there was one surprise showcasing – INER-Z’s “Made in Pakistan” Electric Vehicles.

ALSO READ

Crown Group Investing Rs. 2 Billion to Manufacture Electric Vehicles in Pakistan

The company is Pakistan’s first EV research, design and engineering company and at the Auto and show they unveiled electric motorbikes, an electric car and electric rickshaw to thousands of industry professionals, government officials, investors and the general public.

This is a welcome step in the country with the government looking to implement Pakistan’s first-ever National Electric Vehicle Policy and multiple international companies looking to capture the electric market. INER’s success shows that it is possible for the local industry to produce electric vehicles as well!

ALSO READ

Sazgar Unveils Pakistan’s First Locally Manufactured Electric Vehicle

INER-Z Automotive’s inaugural lineup of electric vehicles caters to the wide-ranging mobility needs of millions of Pakistanis. “We are very proud to launch Pakistan’s first indigenously designed and manufactured electric vehicles for the mass market,” said Co-Founder & CEO INER-Z Automotive Murtaza Zaidi.

He continued, “Through our vehicles we are not only realizing our dream of giving every Pakistani an affordable and environmentally-friendly electric vehicle as a viable mobility alternative but also creating thousands of jobs by setting up the Country’s first.”