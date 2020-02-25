Pakistan vs. West Indies: Girls in Green Aiming to Create History in T20 World Cup

While most of the cricket lovers in Pakistan are busy watching the PSL, the women’s team is all set to begin their T20 World Cup journey on Thursday with a game against West Indies.

Bismah Maroof-led side will take on a strong West Indies team in Canberra in a Group B game which will start at 1:00 pm PST.

ALSO READ

9 Takeaways From New Cricket Committee’s First Meeting

The girls in green will gain confidence from their previous two encounters against the Windies. They won the last match between the two teams by 12 runs whereas the match before that resulted in a tie in Karachi.

Star all-rounder, Nida Dar, will be the key for Pakistan especially after her stint with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League this season where she took 13 wickets at 16.92 – the best in the team – and an economy of 6.87. The batting will revolve around seniors such as Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan, however, they will be without their senior-most cricketer, Sana Mir, who hasn’t been included in the squad.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s Squad Announced for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Pakistan is placed alongside West Indies, England, South Africa and Thailand in Group B where they will play a game each against every opposition. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has never qualified for the second round of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan Women’s Schedule

Here’s Pakistan’s schedule for the World Cup:

Day/Date Fixture Time Venue Wednesday, 26th February 2020 Pakistan vs West Indies 1:00 pm Canberra Friday, 28th February 2020 Pakistan vs England 1:00 pm Canberra Sunday, 1st March 2020 Pakistan vs South Africa 9:00 am Sydney Tuesday, 3rd March 2020 Pakistan vs Thailand 9:00 am Sydney

The top 2 teams from both groups will progress to the semi-finals.

Do you think Pakistan can make it to the semi-finals this time around? Let us know in the comments.