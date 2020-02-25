Zalmi Offers Free Bus Service From Peshawar to Rawalpindi For Their Fans

The first leg of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has completed, and after a two-day break, the league moves to two new venues – Rawalpindi and Multan.

During the second leg, Peshawar Zalmi is scheduled to play five consecutive games at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi, has announced a free bus service between Peshawar and Rawalpindi for their fans.

Afridi announced the massive news on Twitter, saying that the free shuttle service can be availed for all 5 games in Rawalpindi.

For Peshawar Zalmi’s matches scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, we have decided to run a free Daewoo bus between Peshawar and Rawalpindi. The free bus service will be available on all five match days to carry Zalmi fans all the way from Peshawar to Rawalpindi and back.

راولپنڈی میں شیڈول پشاور زلمی کے پانچ میچز کے لیے میچ والے دن پشاور سے رالپنڈی اور پھر واپسی کے لیے اسپیشل زلمی فینز Daewoo بسز چلائی جائی گی۔ تو پھر آپ سب ایک ساتھ پی ایس ایل انجوائے کرنے کو تیار ہیں؟ @ZalmiForce @ShopZalmi pic.twitter.com/MwokiFDfCf — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) February 24, 2020

Afridi said that the step was taken to ensure the presence of maximum Zalmi supporters at the stadium for the matches.

The fans are the real strength of Peshawar Zalmi and we want to make sure that the maximum of the fans from our base in Peshawar reaches Rawalpindi comfortably to cheer for the team.

Zalmi owner mentioned that all the ticket holders for respective games will be able to use the service from Peshawar.

Moreover, the franchise is also installing TV screens at various spots in Peshawar, where families can enjoy the matches live.

