CAA Looking to Suspend Late Night International Flights at All Airports

The Civil Aviation Authority is considering suspending late night international flights at all airports after an extraordinary increase in electricity tariffs.

In this regard, Director Air Transport and Economic Regulations (AT&ER) at CAA, Irfan Sabir, has sought input from all international airlines.

Director AT&ER has said:

Since most international airlines carry out flight operations during the night, CAA has to pay phenomenal electricity charges on account of night operations.

Runway and taxiway lights, security parameter wall lights, and terminal building lights consume significant power. Increased electricity rates have resulted in an increase in the power bill of the authority, said Director AT&ER.

According to Director AT&ER, CAA is considering the following options:

Observe complete night curfew from 12 am to 6 am and shift all night operations to day time slots.

Increase the airline aeronautical charges by 25% for all flights taking off and landing between 12 am to 6 am.

CAA has called a meeting of domestic and international airline operators on February 28 to discuss the matter. The authority will implement the option acceptable for most operators.

Director AT&ER had previously raised the same issue with international airlines at the 145th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Conference held at Brisbane last year.