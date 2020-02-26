Citizens of Punjab Can Now Manage Properties & Calculate Applicable Tax Online

Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control (ET& NC) Department of Punjab has launched ‘Online Self-Assessment of Property Tax’ with an aim to bridge the trust deficit between taxpayers and tax authorities.

Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, the provincial Minister for ET& NC, launched the online portal yesterday at a ceremony held in Lahore.

While addressing the launch, the Minister said:

We have introduced the online process through our property tax portal making it robust and easy to use for the taxpayers, removing all sorts of hurdles and complications that were a trademark of the manual procedures earlier. Citizen facilitation and transparency is the agenda of the present government and we intend to ensure this with making the system online.

Urban Unit has provided technical assistance to the ET&NC Department in the development of the online tax portal.

The Online Self-Assessment of Property Tax portal allows taxpayers to:

Calculate the total payable tax on their properties

Add or remove properties on their names

Besides, Urban Unit has also developed a smartphone application named ‘P-Tax’ to accord the citizens the same facilities of the online portal.

Head to the ET&NC Department’s website to calculate your property tax.