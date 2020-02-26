Fujifilms Mirrorless X-T4 Features Numerous Upgrades Over its Predecessor

Just after the release of its improved X100V compact camera, Fujifilm, fulfilling its promise, has finally released the successor to its 2018-launched X-T3 camera, the mirrorless shooter X-T4. Fans had been waiting for this release for a while now, and thanks to the impressive hardware tweaks, it will be an irresistible upgrade for many.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the camera is identical to its predecessor. However, it comes with one important upgrade. The rear touchscreen LCD has been replaced with a higher resolution LCD featuring 1.62 million dots versus 1.04 million on the T3. The best part is that the display now finally flips out to the side. This will allow human subjects to look at themselves while taking selfies and making vlogs. Unlike the T3, users will have to pull the screen to the side first before tilting it upwards. This is slightly inconvenient, though.

The mechanical shutter has been re-engineered and is noticeably quieter now, i.e., 30 percent quieter than the X-T3. The dual UHS-II SD card slots now sit side by side since the Company has to make space for the new in-body image stabilization. The Q-button has also been relocated, and the headphone jack for monitoring audio has been ditched.

In-body Image Stabilization

The feature that tops the upgrade list is the 5-axis in-body image stabilization system that promises up to 6.5-stops of stabilization. The Fujifilm X-T4 is the second camera in Fujifilm’s lineup to receive the IBIS. The technology allows users to take sharp images at slow shutter speeds that. Cameras without IBIS usually come with up blurrier images. With IBIS, there is no need to dial up the shutter speed or ISO to compensate for handshakes.

The best part is, thanks to this technology, professionals and even amateurs can get the best from Fujifilm’s lauded prime lenses. This will be an especially big deal for videographers. Moreover, as compared to Fujifilm X-H1, the IBIS system is better, smaller, and lighter.

Imaging Capacity

The camera comes with 26.1MP BSI CMOS X-Trans 4 sensor and quad-core X-Processor 4 with 3.69M-dot EVF similar to X-T3.

As far as the videography is concerned, the X-T4 retains the X-T3’s excellent video recording capabilities and can capture similar 4K clips at up to 60fps with a maximum bitrate of 400Mbps. Professional videographers can use this to record 10-bit F-Log straight to the SD card. Fujifilm has also added 240fps super slo-mo mode that joins the already present X-T3’s 120fps frame rate.

Other features

Apart from the main features mentioned above, the camera comes with a higher capacity battery that increases the CIPA rating to 600 shots per charge. The X-T4 also features extended low-light autofocus sensitivity as compared to its predecessor. As mentioned, its shutter mechanism has been swapped and is now rated for 300,000 actuation.

Pricing and Availability

The standalone X-T4 will be sold for $1699 while the kit with Fujifilm’s 18-55mm lens will set users back by $2099, and the kit with 16-80mm lens will cost $2199. As far as the availability is concerned, Fujifilm is yet to announce the date.