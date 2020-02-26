Govt Suspends Quetta-Taftan Train Route Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Iran

The Pakistan Railways has suspended four train routes between Quetta and Taftan amid coronavirus confirmations in Iran. The decision was taken days after the government sealed the Taftan border late on Sunday.

The Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, announced the news on a video message on Twitter saying that the decision is a precautionary measure against the deadly virus. These trains will remain suspended till further orders.

The minister added that those who have their luggage booked through these trains can take it back.

For the unaware, Taftan is a border city in Balochistan and the last stop between Pakistan and Iran. Hundreds of people cross the border every day, especially pilgrims. However, the government has brought back all pilgrims stranded in Iran’s city Qom and quarantined them.

So far, at least 15 virus-related deaths have been reported in Iran with over a hundred people affected, including the deputy health minister and a parliamentarian.