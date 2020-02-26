Lahore Qalandars Will Finish At Top of the Table: Usman Shinwari

Lahore Qalandars fast bowler, Usman Shinwari, has hoped that his team will finish at the top of the table after ending up at the bottom for four consecutive seasons of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

We always finish at the bottom of the table but, hopefully we will change that this year and become table-toppers.

He said this in an interview with a local cricket website after he failed to defend 9 runs in the last over against Islamabad United despite the fact that number 10 and 11 were batting.

Shinwari, who has a history of throwing away games, not just with his previous team Karachi Kings, but at the international stage as well, has also picked Ahmad Shahzad as a batsman he enjoys bowling to.

I enjoy bowling to Ahmed Shehzad because he is the sort of batsman who can give tough time to bowlers.

The 25-year-old pacer is all for variations in limited-overs cricket, saying, “If you work on your bowling variety, which includes slower ball, yorker and slow bouncer, it can help you bowl well in T20 cricket”.

