PSL 2020 Posts Record Social Media Stats & Viewership in Just First Week

The riveting on-field action in the Pakistan Super League 2020 has been matched by record-breaking numbers on digital platforms as fans wholeheartedly embrace the full homecoming of the league in the opening week of the fifth edition of the prestigious league.

The numbers are greater than the earlier four seasons of the PSL especially the opening week of the tournament. The PSL digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok) are in overdrive with the consumption of world-class content.

Seven matches were played in the opening week; Karachi’s National Stadium hosted four fixtures with the first leg concluding with a full-house.

ALSO READ

PSL 2020 Matches in Rawalpindi Likely to End in Draws

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium played host to three games including the last over thriller between Lahore Qalandars and United.

The action on the field has been very well received by fans across the globe especially in Pakistan while the off-field content produced and shared by PSL handles has also received unprecedented attention of the fans.

The PSL 2020 anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’ has broken previous records in terms of digital views in the opening week of the tournament. The league also launched its official TikTok channel on 15th February which already has multiple viral videos. PSL is the first league to have its own official TikTok channel.

ALSO READ

PCB Admits There Were Mistakes That Caused Controversies in PSL Opening Ceremony

It is safe to say that with packed stadiums and millions of digital views, the HBL PSL has gripped the country in a cricket fever!

Platform-wise Breakdown of Numbers in 1st Week

YouTube

4 Million+ views on the HBL PSL anthem so far. This anthem is the quickest to 4 Million views and has added more subscribers than any other anthem in the first three weeks of release.

In the last seven days (starting from the opening ceremony day) up till 26 th Feb, the PSL official channel has aggregated

Over 402 million impressions (169% increase)

7.4 million unique viewers (100% increase)

Over 30 million views (222% increase)

Total cumulative watch time of 2.2 million hours (166% increase)

338,000 new subscribers (111% increase)

Average views/viewer of 3.6 (44% increase)

Facebook

2.8 million views (36% increase)

1.9 million engagements (48% increase)

62,000 new followers (150% Increase)

Twitter & Instagram

14.6 million impressions in the last 4 weeks on Twitter (up by 335% from the previous four weeks)

57,000 new followers on Twitter

419,000 unique accounts reached on Instagram (443% increase from the previous week)

16.6 million impressions on Instagram (25% increase from the previous week)

TikTok

Since 15 February, the channel has amassed:

Over 12 million views

1.2 million likes

187,000 followers

The #TayyarHainChallenge, a mini-campaign to promote the anthem, has got over 10 million views alone.

The tournament resumes today with the first-ever PSL match at the Multan Cricket Stadium with Peshawar Zalmi taking on the hosts, Multan Sultans, at 7:00 pm.

You can follow our dedicated PSL 2020 coverage here.