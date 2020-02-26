This Ethical Phone Tells Your Parents if You Take Any Explicit Pictures

Tone Mobile, a relatively small Japanese company known for making entry-level and mid-range smartphones, is releasing a new smartphone called the e20. It comes with modest specifications and caters to the “kakiyasu smartphones” segment in Japan which specifically serves people who want a smartphone but do not want to break the bank doing it.

However, the e20 serves more than just that purpose as it prevents you from taking explicit images using AI. However, let’s first take a look at what the phone offers in terms of specifications.

Tone e20

Design & Display

As far as the design is concerned, considering it’s a budget phone, the e20 comes with some decent hardware. It uses an aluminum frame and the mainstream glass sandwich design. The back houses a triple camera setup on the top left corner with an LED flash under it. The fingerprint scanner is in the middle, right above the Tone branding. And the company has decided to hang on to the headphone jack.

It has a 6.26-inch 720p display, there’s a small circle-shaped notch on the top housing the front camera. The bezels are apparently kept to a minimum but there’s a very prominent chin on the bottom.

Internals & Storage

The performance of the Tone e20 is a big question mark, but with the specifications that it has should provide decent performance for everyday users.

The e20 uses a Mediatek Helio P22 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is limited to 64GB but there is a microSD card slot available.

Camera

There’s a quad-camera setup on the Tone e20, with three cameras placed on the back and one on the front.

The back camera setup consists of a 13MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera that provides a 120° field-of-view. And finally, a 2MP depth camera used for portrait shots.

The front camera houses an 8MP sensor which should be good enough for selfies in good lighting conditions.

The main highlight of the camera on the Tone e20 is the fact that it uses “AI” to stop you from taking explicit images that you might regret later. The “Tone Camera” can automatically detect when there’s an unclothed or an inappropriately dressed subject in the frame and turns off the viewfinder. There’s also a parent prompt function available which, as the name suggests, will notify the parent through a dedicated application when the camera is being misused.

Battery and Pricing

The battery on the Tone e20 is 3,900mAh. With the specifications that it comes with, an HD+ display, a mid-range processor, it should have a one to two-day battery life.

The Tone e20 is, as of now, Japan exclusive. If you’re looking to get one for yourself, it will cost 19,800 YEN (~PKR. 27,600).