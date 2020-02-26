USB-IF Certified Samsung Galaxy S20 Lineup Won’t Blow Up Like the Note 7

The USB implementors forum, in a release posted yesterday, announced that Samsung’s recently unveiled S20 lineup Smartphones are the first ones to receive the “USB Fast Charger Certification” status. This means that the new lineup comes with support PPS (Programmable Power Supply).

For the uninitiated, the PPS feature allows smartphones to manage the thermals while charging as well as fast charging in a more efficient manner. This feature is a part of the USB Power Delivery 3.0 standard. The smartphones featuring PPS can receive a non-standard voltage charge with a supported adaptor.

A regular USB power delivery charger is equipped to switch between 5V, 9V, 15V, and 20V. The USB fast charger certified adaptor, on the other hand, can provide the smartphone with any voltage requested by the smartphone. This is called a non-standard voltage.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra First Update

In other news, weeks before its market availability, Samsung has rolled out the first software update for its flagship the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The update is currently rolling out in South Korea but will soon be made available globally. Since the smartphone is not yet available for sale, the update will be waiting for consumers as they take out their phones out of the box.

The phone is also getting the March 2020 security patch with this update. Since Samsung has a history of rolling out security updates before Google does, this does not come as a surprise.