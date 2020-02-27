MediaTek Announces its Best Mid-Range Processor Yet

MediaTek, without any pomp and show, just announced a new addition to its Helio family, Helio P95 processor, the successor to the MediaTek Helio P90. The chipset is not a drastic upgrade over its processor since it employs the same CPU architecture. However, it does come with improvements across GPU, camera, connectivity, and AI.

Processing Units

The chipset is a single cluster octa-core SoC featuring 2x Cortex-A75 performance cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and 6x Cortex-A55 clocked at 2.0GHz. As far as the GPU is concerned, it comes with the PowerVR GM 9446 GPU, unchanged from the last generation. However, MediaTek claims that it now offers 10% better performance.

The AI processing unit, just like the GPU, has gotten a 10% performance gain over the last generation. According to the manufacturer, this APU is one of the most powerful AI engines available for 4G smartphones.

The processor can support up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

Image Signal Processor

The MediaTek Helio P95 comes with a triple Image Signal Processor (ISP) that supports 64MP sensors, a step up from 48MP. As far as the dual-camera setup is concerned, the processor can support up to 24MP and 16MP. In the case of image processing, it can handle 14-bit RAW and 10-bit YUV processing. The chipset has also received some AI-based camera enhancements which include:

5-person human pose tracking

Full-body avatar AR

3D pose tracking

AR/MR‌ acceleration

AK-NR low-light camera mode

Gaming

In the gaming department, the MediaTek Helio P95 comes with a few upgrades. Its HyperEngine technology has made its debut to the P series with this chipset. According to the manufacturer, it offers a number of hardware and software-level enhancements for an overall better gaming experience.

Connectivity

For connectivity the SoC supports:

Cellular technologies: 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA), CDMA2000 1x/EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), 4G FDD / TDD, HSPA +

4G Carrier Aggregation (CA), CDMA2000 1x/EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), 4G FDD / TDD, HSPA + Specific Functions: 4G LTE Cat 12 (DL) / Cat-13 (UL) (FDD/TDD), 4×4 MIMO, 3CA, 256QAM, HPUE, IMS (VoLTE\ViLTE\WFC), eMBMS, Dual 4G VoLTE (DSDS), Band 71, TAS 2.0

4G LTE Cat 12 (DL) / Cat-13 (UL) (FDD/TDD), 4×4 MIMO, 3CA, 256QAM, HPUE, IMS (VoLTE\ViLTE\WFC), eMBMS, Dual 4G VoLTE (DSDS), Band 71, TAS 2.0 LTE Category: Cat-12 DL / Cat-13 UL

Cat-12 DL / Cat-13 UL General Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, GNSS, Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, GNSS, Wi-Fi GNSS: Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS

The availability of the chipset in any of the upcoming mid-range Smartphones is still vague, stay tuned for more updates.