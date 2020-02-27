Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Will Feature a Unique Magnetic Charger

Xiaomi’s upcoming gaming smartphone is due for launch in just a few days. Ahead of its March 3 launch, the company has revealed a glimpse of the Black Shark 3’s design and new charging tech in a teaser video.

The teaser video briefly shows the rear of the device where users will be able to attach a magnetic charging connector to allow for endless gaming. The Weibo post for this teaser has also revealed that there is going to be a standard USB-C charging port and a headphone jack at the bottom of the phone. Tencent’s brand logo can also be seen near the bottom of the back.

Last year’s Black Shark 2 and Black Shark 2 Pro came with dual cameras at the back, but the Black Shark 3 is rumored to come with a triple camera setup in a triangular arrangement. This was revealed through earlier leaks that showed the back of the device in a blurry image.

Earlier leaks have revealed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB storage. It will have a 120Hz display and a 270Hz touch sampling rate, which is the highest response time a smartphone has ever featured.

A few days ago, the company’s brand manager also revealed that the Black Shark 3 will have a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging with claims that it will provide more charging cycles compared to the competition.