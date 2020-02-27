Breaking: First Case of Coronavirus Reinfection Reported in Japan

A woman in Japan has tested positive for Coronavirus for the second consecutive time in less than a month. This is the first reported case of reinfection in the country or anywhere in the world.

The woman working as a tour bus guide in Osaka had first shown the symptoms early in February.

After spending a week in the hospital, she was given the all-clear before she developed a sore throat and chest pain again this week. The 40-year-old has been sent to the quarantine facility again.

ALSO READ

This is How You Can Keep Yourself & Your Family Safe from Coronavirus

With her test results, the number of confirmed cases in Japan has jumped to 189. This is besides the 704 diagnosed from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The rapid spread of this novel coronavirus has forced Japan to change its preventive strategy. The government is considering various options including closing down schools and scrapping large gatherings and sports events.

ALSO READ

Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah, Hajj & Travel From Pakistan Until Further Notice

Japan is also set to host the 2020 Olympic Games this year but the event’s future is now in doubt after the coronavirus outbreak.