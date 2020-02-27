Careem Captains and Their Families Can Now Get Discounted Rates at KLDC

Careem has collaborated with Karachi Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre (KLDC) in an effort to provide quality healthcare services to its Captains.

Careem Captains and their families will now be eligible for a 40% discount on all KLDC services simply by showing their credentials at the time of registration. The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held recently at Careem headquarters with members from the Careem team and KLDC present.

Careem and KLDC have also agreed to set up free sugar testing medical camps for Captains in the near future.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, General Manager Careem Pakistan, commented on the partnership;

Careem has always been a strong proponent of providing value-added services to our captains who are the backbone of the entire Careem Network and will be the engine of growth as we venture into new verticals that encompass rides, deliveries and payments all combined in one Super App. This is yet another effort to appreciate our Captains and help subsidize medical costs for their families and themselves.

Mohammad Ali Abbas, CEO KLDC said,

Karachi Laboratory Diagnostic Centre (KLDC) is pleased to join hands with Careem. With over 50 years experience in healthcare, Careem will add tremendous value to KLDC’s growing network in the sphere of Science & Technology. We look forward to a long and progressive relationship based on mutual cooperation & collaboration, in overcoming present day challenges.

Careem is the internet platform for the greater Middle East region. A pioneer of the region’s ride-hailing economy, Careem is expanding services across its platform to become the region’s everyday Super App. Careem’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organization that inspires.

Established in July 2012, Careem operates in over 100 cities across 13 countries and has created more than one million employment opportunities in the region. Careem became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc. in January 2020.

Karachi Laboratory Diagnostic Centre has been serving patients in healthcare facilities and institutions by offering Pathological Laboratory services since its inception in 1970. With rising healthcare costs, partnerships like these help ease the financial burden on Captains by providing them subsidized rates for laboratory services.