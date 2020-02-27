Cultus Killer? BAIC Unveils the D20 Hatchback for Pakistan

By Hasan Saeed & Haroon Haider

The recently concluded Pakistan Auto Show 2020 at Expo Center Lahore offered car enthusiasts a lot of insights into cars that would be launched in the country this year. Different car makers had set up their pavilions showcasing all the upcoming automobiles.

One particular pavilion that captured the attention of car enthusiasts was of BAIC Group, which displayed a hatchback, a crossover, and an SUV. Considering the company’s partnerships with Mercedes Benz, Daimler etc. BAIC is no small-time player or an unknown Chinese brand. Most of the company’s cars are built in partnership with these renowned brands.

BAIC Group, the Chinese car manufacturer, plans to launch D20, X25, and BJ40 in Pakistan in the near future.

BAIC has designed these cars keeping the Pakistani market in mind and all of them will have a right-hand drive.

D20 Hatchback

The BAIC D20 will be a 5 door hatchback. There will be two engine trims for D20 in Pakistan; 1300cc and 1500cc. The hatchback will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions offering the buyers a lot of options.

Have a look at D20’s exterior:

Unlike many carmakers, BAIC is offering airbags, alloys, daytime running lights, parking systems, and many other features as standard. That means that even the most basic and cheapest option will come with these features which are normally available at a cost in Pakistan.

Here is the D20’s interior:

Price & Launch

While BAIC is yet to reveal the price for D20, sources within the company have hinted that the price of the vehicle will be less than the Suzuki Wagon R. That means that each variant of the car will be available for less than what Suzuki’s affordable WagonR costs. Expect the price to be under Rs. 2 million for the top end variant with price starting at Rs. 1.7 million.

BAIC & Sazgar will launch the D20 in Pakistan within the next few months as the company has already imported right-hand drive variants of the vehicles with plans to begin assembly very soon.