FIA Arrests 3 People Allegedly Involved in Attempted Match Fixing in PSL

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested three persons involved in defaming the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as part of an international racket. The three accused include Mahendar Kumar, Naresh Kumar alias KG, and Naresh Kumar alias Jani.

The international racket aiding the alleged match-fixers is also involved in terror financing and money laundering. The culprits have been arrested in an inquiry of Commercial Banking Circle (CBC) for keeping benami accounts and laundering money.

They are currently on a 3-day remand after they were presented before the court on Inspector Zahoor Bachani’s FIR.

FIA has also requested the Interior Ministry to put the names of alleged match-fixers and their accomplices on ‘Stop Person Black List’. In other raids, 6 vehicles belonging to the accused have also been taken under custody from different places in Karachi.

