Huawei P40 Lite Arrives With an iPhone-Like Design

Huawei has released the first member of is P-series dubbed the Huawei P30 in Europe. The smartphone is basically a rebranded Huawei Nova 6 SE that was launched as Huawei Nova 7i in Malaysia recently. The smartphone was originally launched as a part of the Huawei Nova 6 series in December 2019.

Design and Display

The Huawei P40 comes with iPhone 11-like design elements. At the back, it has a similar squircle camera bump with a quadruple sensor camera. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side.

At the front, it features a small punch hole on the top left. The smartphone is built around a 6.4-inch LCD display with FHD+ (1080p) resolution. The bezels are relatively thin with a thicker chin at the bottom.

Internals and Storage

As for the innards, the smartphone is powered by a Kirin 810 chipset paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage.

On the software front, it runs on Android 10 topped with EMUI 10 (without Google services).

Cameras

Camera-wise, the Huawei Nova 6 SE comes with a quad-sensor rear camera featuring a 48 MP main sensor joined by an 8 MP ultra-wide unit, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro lens.

On the front, it comes with a 16 MP sensor for selfies.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 4200 mAh battery backed by 40W fast charging.

It will go on sale by 2nd March 2020 and will cost  €299.

Huawei P40 Lite Specifications

  • CPU: Octa-Core (two Cortex-A76 big cores + six Cortex-A55 little cores)
  • GPU: Mali-G52
  • Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • OS: Android 10, EMUI 10
  • Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE;
  • Display:
    • LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 6 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
    • Card slot: Yes
  • Camera:
    • Primary: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • Secondary: 16 MP
  • Connectivity: LTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack
  • Fingerprint scanner: Yes (side-mounted)
  • Battery: 4200 mAh
  • Price: €299

