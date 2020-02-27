Huawei P40 Lite Arrives With an iPhone-Like Design

Huawei has released the first member of is P-series dubbed the Huawei P30 in Europe. The smartphone is basically a rebranded Huawei Nova 6 SE that was launched as Huawei Nova 7i in Malaysia recently. The smartphone was originally launched as a part of the Huawei Nova 6 series in December 2019.

Design and Display

The Huawei P40 comes with iPhone 11-like design elements. At the back, it has a similar squircle camera bump with a quadruple sensor camera. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side.

At the front, it features a small punch hole on the top left. The smartphone is built around a 6.4-inch LCD display with FHD+ (1080p) resolution. The bezels are relatively thin with a thicker chin at the bottom.

Internals and Storage

As for the innards, the smartphone is powered by a Kirin 810 chipset paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage.

On the software front, it runs on Android 10 topped with EMUI 10 (without Google services).

Cameras

Camera-wise, the Huawei Nova 6 SE comes with a quad-sensor rear camera featuring a 48 MP main sensor joined by an 8 MP ultra-wide unit, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro lens.

On the front, it comes with a 16 MP sensor for selfies.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 4200 mAh battery backed by 40W fast charging.

It will go on sale by 2nd March 2020 and will cost €299.

Huawei P40 Lite Specifications