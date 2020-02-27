Match 9: United to Face Gladiators in Their First-Ever Home Game

After a full-house at Multan Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi fans will also be eager to show their love for the game. This will be the first Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture at Rawalpindi and if we judge by the fans’ response during the international games, it will be a jam-packed stadium today.

Both Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators are evenly poised at 2nd and 3rd spot respectively and a win will take either team to the top of the points table.

Match Details

Date Thursday, 27th February 2020 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 10 times with Quetta Gladiators winning 6 and Islamabad United 4. Both are evenly matched teams and fans can hope for another thriller tonight.

Playing XI

Both Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have won their previous encounters, therefore, not many changes are expected in the playing XIs.

Islamabad United:

Luke Ronchi (WK), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Rizwan Hussain, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Muhammad Musa

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmad Shahzad, Sarfraz Ahmed (C, WK), Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Players to Lookout For

Islamabad United:

Dawid Malan has been highly successful in the PSL, and he is among the top run-getters this year as well. He will definitely be the key for United.

Quetta Gladiators:

Shane Watson is yet to fire for the Gladiators this season. He is a class act and it is only a matter of time before he delivers a match-winning performance.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.