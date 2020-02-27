Ramadan Will Begin From 25 April: Fawad Chaudhary

Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudary, has announced that Ramadan’s moon will be sighted on the eve of April 24.

In a twitter post, the Minister said:

Ramadan’s moon will be sighted in Pakistan on the evening of April 24 and the holy month is expected to begin from April 25.

انشااللہ رمضان المبارک کا چاند 24 اپریل کو پورے ملک میں دیکھا جا سکے گا اور25 اپریل کوپہلاروزہ ہو گا،روئت ھلال کمیٹی نے ذیعقداور رجب دونوں کی غلط تاریخ دیں 5 مارچ کو پارلیمان کی مذہبی امور کی کمیٹیوں کو بریفنگ دیں گے کہ عید اور اسلامی تہوار تقسیم نہیں اتحاد کا باعث بننے چاہئیں۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 27, 2020

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has failed to provide accurate starting dates for the months of Zeeqad and Rajab. Sadly, some people always seek to divide society on Islamic events rather than cherishing them, the minister lamented.

On March 5, the Science and Tech Minister will also apprise the parliament’s committee on religious affairs in this regard.

Last year in May, the Ministry for Science and Technology launched a website called ‘Moon Sighting Pakistan’ in an attempt to end the dispute surrounding moon sighting once and for all.

Moon Sighting Pakistan offers all the information about Islamic events, moon coordinates, and visibility maps.

The website also features a 5 year Hijri Calendar which has been created under the guidance of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

The Ministry had also developed a smartphone application called ‘The Ruet’ that offers features similar to the website.