Ramadan Will Begin From 25 April: Fawad Chaudhary

Posted 5 hours ago by Haroon Hayder

Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudary, has announced that Ramadan’s moon will be sighted on the eve of April 24.

In a twitter post, the Minister said:

Ramadan’s moon will be sighted in Pakistan on the evening of April 24 and the holy month is expected to begin from April 25.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has failed to provide accurate starting dates for the months of Zeeqad and Rajab. Sadly, some people always seek to divide society on Islamic events rather than cherishing them, the minister lamented.

On March 5, the Science and Tech Minister will also apprise the parliament’s committee on religious affairs in this regard.

Last year in May, the Ministry for Science and Technology launched a website called ‘Moon Sighting Pakistan’ in an attempt to end the dispute surrounding moon sighting once and for all.

Moon Sighting Pakistan offers all the information about Islamic events, moon coordinates, and visibility maps.

The website also features a 5 year Hijri Calendar which has been created under the guidance of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

The Ministry had also developed a smartphone application called ‘The Ruet’ that offers features similar to the website.

Haroon Hayder

The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>