TikTok Dethrones WhatsApp Becoming the Most Downloaded App in The World

Last month, TikTok overtook Facebook becoming the 2nd most downloaded application in the world. The short-video application has not slowed down its relentless climb to the top, now dethroning even WhatsApp, becoming the most downloaded mobile app in the world.

The news comes as Sensor Tower released its recent report unveiling that TikTok and Douyin were downloaded 104 million times on both Google Playstore and Apple app store. According to the report, the application continues to soar in popularity and has seen a massive 46% increase over the same period yesteryear and a 27% increase as compared to the downloads in 2019.

As per SensorTower, the application has been downloaded 1.82 billion times. The top three downloads are from India, Brazil, and the United States, with each country accounting for 34.4%, 10.4%, and 7.3% downloads, respectively. The figures could be higher if the report considered third-party downloads as well.

As far as the revenue is concerned, Douyin and TikTok ’s global revenue in December soared to $39.4 million. However, fell to $28.6 million in January. Despite the almost $11 million falls, this revenue still stands at the third position in the revenue-generating month after December and November 2019.

The in-app purchases are mainly from China and the US. China accounts for 84.5% of total revenue, while the US accounts for 10.1% of total revenue in January.

SensorTower reports that according to the trend, the download volume is expected to spike up even more in February.

Reddit CEO calls TikTok out

In other news, Reddit CEO called the short-video application “fundamentally parasitic” at an event yesterday. During a panel discussion with former public policy executive Elliot Schrage and former Facebook VP of Product Sam Lessin, the Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman gave a controversial statement.

He said:

Maybe I’m going to regret this, but I can’t even get to that level of thinking with them, because I look at that app as so fundamentally parasitic, that it’s always listening, the fingerprinting technology they use is truly terrifying, and I could not bring myself to install an app like that on my phone. I actively tell people, ‘Don’t install that spyware on your phone,’

Huffman was trying to point out how the Chinese application tracks the actions of its users. TikTok and ByteDance have not commented on the matter yet.

